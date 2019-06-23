Moving up

GWG Holdings Co., Minneapolis, promoted Gregg Johnson to chief operating officer. He was executive vice president of policy operations.

Bell Bank, Minneapolis, promoted Miranda Seeger to vice president/wealth operations manager. Seeger was wealth operations team lead and has worked as a wealth operations audit specialist.

On the move

Zinpro Corp., Eden Prairie, named Heather Morris senior global corporate communications manager. Morris was director of global communications for Entrust Datacard.

The St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations, St. Paul, named Shannon O’Leary chief investment officer (CIO). She was CIO at the Advocate Group and served on its board.

Johnson

Acme Tools, Grand Forks, N.D., named Bob Feeley director of store operations for the Upper Midwest. Feeley will oversee operations of stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa.

Honors

University of Minnesota awarded Laysha Ward an honorary doctorate of laws. Ward is executive vice president and chief external engagement officer for Target.









