Moving up

Hormel Foods, Austin, Minn., named Jim Sheehan executive vice president and chief financial officer. Sheehan joined Hormel Foods in 1978 and most recently was senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The Opus Group, Minnetonka, named Tom Becker regional vice president of construction and project management. Becker will manage Minneapolis and Des Moines construction operations and served as interim regional vice president of Opus’ Indianapolis office in 2016.

Lakewood Cemetery Association, Minneapolis, named Chris Makowske president. Makowske joined the nonprofit in 2009 as assistant to the president and worked for Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minnetonka.

Chestnut Cambronne, Minneapolis, named Bryan Bleichner shareholder. Bleichner is an officer of the antitrust section of the Federal Bar Association. Chestnut Cambronne also named Chris Vatsaas partner.

Hellmuth & Johnson, Edina, named Rachel Dahl partner.

Phelps

Cuningham Group Architecture, Minneapolis, named Frank Fitzgerald, Amy Kalar and Heidi Neumueller senior associates.

On the move

American Public Media Group, St. Paul, named Christine Phelps senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Phelps was senior vice president, human resources for Star Tribune and worked for Taylor Corp., Farmers Insurance Group and Internet Brands.

The Bailey Group, Golden Valley, named Suz Roemer Feely senior executive coach and consultant. Roemer Feely worked for Best Buy.

Community Reinvestment Fund, Minneapolis, named Judy Jandro senior vice president of small business lending. Jandro serves on the Urban Land Institute Minnesota management committee.

On the board

Polaris Industries, Medina, named Gwynne Shotwell to the board effective March 1. Shotwell is president and chief operating officer of Space Exploration Technologies and was vice president of business development for SpaceX.

St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce named Tina Hoye chair. Hoye is president/principal of NTH and serves on the board for Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Alerus Financial Corp. named Mike Mathews to the board. Mathews is chief information officer for Deluxe Corp.

Minnesota Builders Exchange, Minneapolis, named Beth Nde president. Nde works for Adolfson & Peterson Construction.