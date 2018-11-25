Moving up

Vail Resorts named Chris Sorensen senior director and general manager, Afton Alps. Sorensen was director and general manager at Mount Brighton in Michigan and worked for Vail Resorts properties in Colorado.

Friends & Neighbors, Minneapolis, named Jen Rorke group account director, Justin Theroux senior designer and Carrie Bain senior copywriter.

On the move

United Properties, Minneapolis, named Matt Van Slooten co-president and chief investment officer of United Properties Investment. Van Slooten was president of commercial properties for CSM Corp. and held leadership positions at Carlson Real Estate Co.

Village Bank, Blaine, named Aleesha Webb president. Webb worked for Sunrise Banks and serves on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities.

Compass Capital Management, Minneapolis, named Maren Lapham head of marketing and business development. Lapham was managing director, head of investor relations at Pine River Capital Management.

SynerFuse, St. Louis Park, named Justin Zenanko chief executive. Zenanko was senior vice president of corporate development for Recombinetics and serves on the board for Recombinetics. SynerFuse also named Susan Alpert chief regulatory officer, Gregory Molnar chief scientific officer and Beth Lindborg vice president operations.

Revel, Minneapolis, named Kurt Cegielski senior vice president, client success and Ryan Schoenecker senior vice president, sales and marketing. Cegielski and Schoenecker held leadership positions at RedBrick Health.

DeWitt Ross & Stevens named Jack Atnip III partner. Atnip was a partner at Hellmuth & Johnson.

Honors

Shop! Association named Teri Mascotti Woman of Distinction. Mascotti is president of Mascotti Strategies in St. Paul. Shop! Association also inducted David Brink into the Shop! Hall of Fame. Brink is a trustee of Stylmark’s employee stock ownership program and is a member of its board of directors.

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Eagan, gave Scott Swenson the Legacy Award and Peggy Johnson the Above and Beyond Award. Swenson works for Home Federal Savings Bank and Johnson works for Dakota Electric Association.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, St. Paul, gave Resmaa Menakem the Professional of the Year Award.









