Moving up

Olympic Steel named Matt Grussing general manager of the Minneapolis plate division. Grussing joined Olympic Steel in 2010 and was regional sales manager for the Minneapolis coil and plate divisions.

American Public Media, St. Paul, named Chandra Kavati vice president of content distribution and partnerships. Kavati was managing director of development strategy and operations for Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media.

On the move

Surmodics, Eden Prairie, named Teri Sides senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Sides was founder and chief executive of Projectory and worked for Arizant.

Pheasants Forever, White Bear Lake, named B.J. Werk precision agriculture and conservation specialist. Werk was an integrated solutions manager for John Deere.

Fellman

City National Bank named Jon Kircher vice president and private banker for its private-banking team in Minneapolis. Kircher was a vice president and private banker for Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group in Minnesota, Colorado and Texas.

LS Black Constructors, Maplewood, named Taylor Green marketing specialist. Green worked for SRF Consulting Group.

On the board

Target Corp., Minneapolis, named George Barrett to the board. Barrett was chairman and chief executive at Cardinal Health and serves as a director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

General Mills, Golden Valley, named Diane Neal to the board. Neal was chief executive at Sur La Table and chief executive and chief operating officer for Bath & Body Works.

Ecolab, St. Paul, named Shari Ballard and Lionel Nowell III to the board effective Dec. 4. Ballard is an adviser at Best Buy and Nowell retired as senior vice president and treasurer of PepsiCo in 2009.

Honors

The SaaS Report named Ann Fellman a 2018 Top Women Leader in SaaS. Fellman is senior vice president of marketing for Code 42.

Minnesota Association of School Administrators, St. Paul, named Jay Haugen Superintendent of the Year. Haugen is superintendent of Farmington Area Public Schools.