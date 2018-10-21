On the move

UCare, Minneapolis, named Julia Joseph-DiCaprio senior vice president and chief medical officer. Joseph-DiCaprio was medical leader, connected care for Fairview Health Services and worked for HealthEast, Medica and Hennepin Healthcare. UCare also named Dan Santos senior vice president and chief legal officer. Santos worked for Sentara Healthcare in Virginia.

Polaris, Medina, named Ellen McCarthy vice president of government affairs. McCarthy was executive director of the federal government affairs team for Amgen and was managing director for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Entrust Datacard, Shakopee, named Karen Kaukol chief marketing officer. Kaukol was chief marketing officer for Graebel Relocation and worked for First Data.

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, Eden Prairie, named Ify Mora director, program operations. Mora was director of operations for Barr Foundation and chairs the 2019 learning conference planning committee for Grantmakers for Effective Organizations.

Calyxt, Roseville, named Aaron Snyder supply-chain manager. Snyder was a supply-chain manager for Cargill and was responsible for sales and operations strategy across the North American region in bulk and pack.

Martin Williams, Minneapolis, named Freddie Richards senior vice president, head of integrated production effective Nov. 12. Richards was senior executive content producer, partner at Carmichael Lynch.

LS Black Constructors, Maplewood, named Casey Thompson senior preconstruction manager. Thompson served on the board for La Crosse Builders Exchange.

Moving up

TripleInk, Minneapolis, announced Stephanie Cooper and Uta Moncur will jointly lead the agency. Cooper is vice president of translation services and Moncur is vice president of strategic operations and localization services.

Honors

National Academy of Public Administration named Ron Feldman a 2018 Class of Academy Fellow. Feldman is first vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Slam Academy, Minneapolis, gave David Birrow the Innovation in Music Education Award. Birrow is an instructor for Breck School and MacPhail Center for Music.

Visit St. Paul gave Mary Boo the 2018 Hometown Hero Award. Boo is executive director of the North American Council on Adoptable Children.