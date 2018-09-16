Moving up

U.S. Bank, Minneapolis, named Ralph Pace central region commercial real estate market manager. Pace joined U.S. Bank in 2008 and was central Pacific northwest region market manager.

RSM named Drew Block and Brittany Stevens audit services managers, Josh Benson and Cole Olstad audit services senior associates, Teresa Alt and Colin Lodermeier tax services managers and Nathaniel Johnson and Katie Kelly tax services senior associates.

On the move

MRA named Keith Peterson vice president of learning and development. Peterson was vice president of marketing for Ceridian.

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Brian Benkstein shareholder in the firm's employment and labor, employment and labor litigation and labor management relations groups. Benkstein was a principal at Jackson Lewis and is president of the Chanhassen Athletic Association.

Messerli Kramer, Minneapolis, named Terri Running a business litigation group attorney. Running worked for Running Law Firm, U.S. Bancorp, Kampf & Associates and Fredrikson & Byron.

Salo, Minneapolis, named Tom Dunlap business development director, search, Anne Loughrey business development director, finance, and Danielle Ringwelski business development director, human resources.

Minnesota Medicine, Minneapolis, named Zeke McKinney chief medical editor. McKinney is assistant director of HealthPartners' occupational medicine residency program and served as a member of the magazine's advisory committee since 2014.

Sambatek, Minnetonka, named Michael Conlee director of field services. Conlee was survey division manager for HBK Engineering in Chicago.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Merritt Clapp-Smith urban planner and project manager for the municipal services division. Clapp-Smith was a planner for St. Paul and worked for Brooklyn Park, Washington County and Dakota County.

Twin Cities Chapter of Financial Executives International named Rosanne Bump executive director. Bump was president/chief executive of St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation and was president/chief executive of River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau in Wisconsin.

Bell Bank named Larry McCabe senior vice president/special assets manager. McCabe worked for U.S. Bank and Anchor Bank. Bell Bank also named Bob Smiley senior vice president/mortgage servicing director. Smiley worked for U.S. Bank.