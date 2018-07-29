Moving up

Benedictine Health System, Duluth, named Steve Przybilla senior vice president, operations/chief operating officer. Przybilla joined the nonprofit in 2009 and was vice president operations of the north region.

BerganKDV named Jamie Katz partner.

On the move

Martin Williams, Minneapolis, named Brock Davis chief creative officer. Davis was chief creative officer for Space150 and previously worked for Martin Williams.

Evinrude named Nando Zucchi vice president of marketing and international business. Zucchi worked for Vista Outdoor, SOG Knives and Tools, Hero Group, Johnson Outdoors and S.C. Johnson.

Associated Bank named Randy Stille senior vice president, commercial real estate. Stille was a senior vice president of commercial real estate for Wells Fargo and is a St. Anthony council member.

HGA, Minneapolis, named Steve Rabatin associate vice president and project manager for the Rochester office.

Riverland Community College, Austin, Minn., named Barb Embacher vice president for academic and student affairs. Embacher was interim vice president of student and academic affairs for South Central College in Mankato and Faribault and was a vice president for Greater Mankato Growth.

ISG named Kevin Hildebrandt facilities management and planning for the Mankato office. Hildebrandt was director of buildings and grounds for Faribault Public Schools. ISG also named Walter Eshenaur project manager and Carey Dueweke creative manager.

On the board

Metropolitan State Foundation, St. Paul, named Michael O’Connor to the board. O’Connor is director of strategy and project management/chief of staff for Medtronic.

Pinky Swear Foundation, Bloomington, named Timothy Braun to the board. Braun is a vice president and financial adviser for RBC Wealth Management.

Honors

The League of Minnesota Cities, St. Paul, gave Susan Arntz the James F. Miller Leadership Award and Mary Hamann-Roland the C.C. Ludwig Award. Arntz is a city administrator for Waconia and Hamann-Roland is mayor of Apple Valley.









