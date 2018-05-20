On the move

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Mark Ramzy shareholder in the private equity and mergers and acquisitions groups. Ramzy was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Texas and worked for Sidley Austin in New York.

Hellmuth & Johnson, Edina, named Michele Loughrey partner. Loughrey was a partner at Johnson/Turner and served as a judge for the Minnesota High School Mock Trial program.

National Bank of Commerce named Dan Berg vice president — signature banker. Berg held leadership positions at Northview Bank and Alliance Bank and serves as treasurer for the Hermantown Amateur Hockey Association.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity named Robert Opdyke regional manager for the Minnesota area. Opdyke worked for Wells Fargo, GMAC Mortgage, Countrywide Home Loans and PHH Mortgage.

Simon Property Group named Sarah Dorrian Smith area director of marketing for Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Albertville Premium Outlets. Dorrian Smith was director of marketing and business development for Southdale Center and worked for UnitedHealth Group.

Project Lolo, Minneapolis, named Marisa Schroeder marketing director.

Moving up

BerganKDV Wealth Management, Bloomington, named Matt Cosgriff service leader. Cosgriff joined the firm in 2014 as a financial planner.

On the board

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appointed Harold Tu and Halena Gazelka to the Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force. Tu is an associate professor and director of the division of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Minnesota's School of Dentistry. Gazelka is assistant professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine for the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

RxFunction, Eden Prairie, named Richard Nigon and Kevin Roche to the board. Nigon is senior vice president of Cedar Point Capital and Roche is former general counsel of UnitedHealth Group.

The Minneapolis Foundation named to the board Andrew Dayton, Bill Graves, Binh Le, Kathleen Foye MacLennan, Paul Reyelts and Michael Stork.