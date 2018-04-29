Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn., named Brenda Kelly provost and dean of the college. Kelly joined the college in 2002 and has served as interim provost since 2016.

St. Cloud State University named Shonda Craft dean of the School of Health and Human Services. Craft served as interim dean since June 2017 and was an associate dean for the College of Community Studies and Public Affairs at Metropolitan State University.

Kraus-Anderson Financial Services Group, Minneapolis, named Jamie Engelsma vice president. Engelsma joined Kraus-Anderson Construction in 1989 and was a project manager.

Tapestry Folkdance Center, Minneapolis, named Dana Hoeschen executive director. Hoeschen joined Tapestry in 2014 as a finance assistant and served as interim executive director since September 2017.

On the move

BMO Wealth Management named Derek Weatherford managing director in Minnesota. Weatherford held leadership positions for Bank of America and U.S. Bank and serves as vice president for the Stanford Club of Minnesota.

Metropolitan Airports Commission named Naomi Pesky vice president of strategy and stakeholder engagement. Pesky was vice president, external relations for Hennepin Theatre Trust and was director of marketing and communications for the St. Paul and Minnesota Community Foundations.

Eagle Ridge Academy, Minnetonka, named Bruce Locklear principal of the Schools of Logic and Rhetoric (grades 6-12). Locklear is a former principal of Edina High School and served on the board for the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Eagle Ridge Academy also named Kristofer Babler activities director.

Morsekode, Minneapolis, named Dain Larson creative director. Larson was a senior art director for Space 150 and worked for Fallon and Olson.

The Wall Cos., Minneapolis, named Jeff Ellerd development project manager. Ellerd was a project engineer for Wenck.

Atticus Administration, Minneapolis, named Mike Gelhar practice director, employment.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Josh Elder architectural specialist. Elder was a senior technician for Krech Ojard & Associates.

On the board

Federated Insurance, Owatonna, Minn., named Darlene Miller to the board. Miller is president and chief executive of Permac Industries and served on former President Barack Obama’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.









