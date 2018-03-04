Moving up
University of Minnesota, Rochester named Lori Carrell chancellor. Carrell served as interim chancellor since August 2017 and previously was the university's vice chancellor for academic affairs and student development.
Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, named Rob Bremer director of business development for the Minneapolis market. Bremer joined the company in 2007 and most recently was a project manager.
United Bankers' Bank (UBB), Bloomington, named Angela Orcutt executive vice president, chief human resources officer. Orcutt joined the bank in 2010 as a human resources generalist. UBB also named Tyson Doke vice president, marketing manager.
On the move
Uponor North America, Apple Valley, named Chad Meyer senior director, intelligent water. Meyer was senior director of product management for Solera Holdings' Parts Group and worked for Epicor.
Halunen Law, Minneapolis, named Ross Stadheim partner. Stadheim joined the firm in 2011.
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Kurt Rempe senior associate. Rempe was an associate for Foley & Lardner and worked for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
People Inc., Mendota Heights, named Gary Norman vice president of operations. Norman worked for Carver County Health and Human Services, University of Minnesota Physicians and Thrive Behavioral Network.
Clarity Coverdale Fury, Minneapolis, named Phil Rademacher digital behavior strategist.
On the board
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, named Bill Parker to the board. Parker is vice chairman and chief risk officer for U.S. Bancorp and serves on the boards for Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Como Friends and Summit Academy.
American Board of Emergency Medicine named Felix Ankel to the board. Ankel is vice president for health professions education for HealthPartners Institute.
PR Consultants Group named Gary Young president. Young is principal of Gary Young Ink.
