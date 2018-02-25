Moving up

Trimble Transportation Mobility, Minnetonka, named Thomas Fansler president. Fansler was president of transportation analytics and served on the board of the Truckload Carriers Association. Trimble Transportation Mobility also named Jim Rodi general manager of global markets and Bryan Coyne general manager of the North America division.

Savigent Software, Bloomington, named Dean Truitt chief executive. Truitt joined the company in 2017 as chief financial officer and was a partner at EY. Savigent Software also named John Mitchell chief financial officer. Mitchell held leadership positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Lifeworks Services, Eagan, named Kim Mueller senior vice president of programs and operations. Mueller joined the nonprofit in 2014 as vice president of employment services and worked for Tapemark.

Modern Promos, Edina, named Karen Walne vice president of client services. Walne joined the agency in 2017 as director of client services.

Padilla, Minneapolis, named Len Pollard senior account executive in its manufacturing practice.

On the move

Kraus-Anderson Risk Innovation, Burnsville, named Seth Hausman managing director. Hausman was a senior vice president for Zurich Insurance’s construction division and serves on the board for ACE Mentor Program of the Twin Cities.

Transwestern named Jim Montez vice president, Nick Sveen associate and Nate Erickson senior associate for its Minneapolis/St. Paul operations. Montez, Sveen and Erickson worked for Cushman & Wakefield.

On the board

Coborn’s, St. Cloud, named Brent Blackey to the board. Blackey was president and chief operating officer for Holiday Cos. and serves on the boards for Cardiovascular Systems and Northern Tool and Equipment.

MDI, Minneapolis, named Ellen Hoeg board chairwoman. Hoeg held leadership positions for IBM and Accenture.

Opportunity Partners, Minnetonka, named to the board Kate Harahan, American Red Cross Minnesota Region; Saanii Hernandez, Women’s Foundation of Minnesota; Jamie Jackson, Stairway Partners; and Mike McElroy, Ryan Cos.