MONDAY

INSTITUTE OF TRANSPORTATION ENGINEERS CONFERENCE: Commentary, presentations and peer discussions on transportation issues. ite.org. Aug. 20-23. $450-$1,195. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

WEDNESDAY

FRANCHISE SUMMIT: Presented by Faegre Baker Daniels. tinyurl.com/faegre2018. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wed.; 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thu. Free. Radisson Blu Minneapolis, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls. 1-317-237-1289.

THURSDAY

NETWORKING STRATEGIES: Presented by Women in Networking. 8:45-11:30 a.m. $99-$129. Park Place East, 5775 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park. 612-708-6001.

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS OF MINNESOTA MEETING: Maria Lynn Johnson, chief executive of Speaking Mastery International, will speak. wemn.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$45. Media Relations Agency, 350 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Suite 350, Burnsville.

MONDAY, AUG. 27

IRAN SANCTIONS AND THE U.S. BUSINESS COMMUNITY: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 8-10 a.m. Free. Dorsey & Whitney, 50 S. 6th St., Suite 1500, Mpls. 651-340-2600.

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

NETWORKING SESSION: “Speed Networking.” mnwin.org. 3-5 p.m. $15-$25. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union Eagan, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.