Business

THURSDAY

HISPANIC MARKETING CONFERENCE AND AWARDS: Aguilarproductions.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $175-$190. Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul. 651-665-0633.

FRIDAY

MEXICO TRADE: “Mexico: Opportunities for Minnesota Exporters.” tinyurl.com/deed2018. 9-10:30 a.m. $25-$35. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7499.

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

CHAMBER EVENT: “Bringing Excitement to Your Brand.” Presented by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce. 3:30-6 p.m. $15-$30. Elsie’s Restaurant, Lounge & Bowling Center, 729 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHAMBER SERIES: “What Is a Lobbyist and How Do You Know When You Need One?” saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$55. Century College, 3300 Century Av. N., White Bear Lake. 651-223-5000.

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

KAZAKHSTAN AND UKRAINE TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. Noon-2 p.m. Free. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7114.