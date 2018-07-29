Business
THURSDAY
HISPANIC MARKETING CONFERENCE AND AWARDS: Aguilarproductions.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $175-$190. Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul. 651-665-0633.
FRIDAY
MEXICO TRADE: “Mexico: Opportunities for Minnesota Exporters.” tinyurl.com/deed2018. 9-10:30 a.m. $25-$35. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7499.
THURSDAY, AUG. 9
CHAMBER EVENT: “Bringing Excitement to Your Brand.” Presented by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce. 3:30-6 p.m. $15-$30. Elsie’s Restaurant, Lounge & Bowling Center, 729 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHAMBER SERIES: “What Is a Lobbyist and How Do You Know When You Need One?” saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$55. Century College, 3300 Century Av. N., White Bear Lake. 651-223-5000.
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
KAZAKHSTAN AND UKRAINE TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. Noon-2 p.m. Free. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7114.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.