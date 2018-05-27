Business

TUESDAY

AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SPORTS MEDICINE CONFERENCE: Tue.-Sat. $635. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 1-317-637-9200. acsmannualmeeting.org.

WEDNESDAY

STRATEGIC PLANNING: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $575. Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel, 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth. 952-380-0778. tinyurl.com/strategic2018.

THURSDAY

NETWORKING STRATEGIES: Presented by Women in Networking. 8:15-10:30 a.m. $99-$129. Park Place East, 5775 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park. 612-708-6001.

FRIDAY

PUBLIC AFFAIRS BREAKFAST: Members of the Dakota County legislative delegation will speak about the 2018 legislative session. dcrchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $25-$45. The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9202.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM: Legislators will speak about the 2018 legislative session. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Hyatt Regency Bloomington, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington. 612-370-9116.

MONDAY, JUNE 4

MED-TECH CONFERENCE: The latest technology, developments, issues and regulations impacting the industry. minnesota.devicetalks.com. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. June 4; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5. $525. InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-292-1900.