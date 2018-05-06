Business

WEDNESDAY

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce and how it can benefit your business. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 NE. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.

THURSDAY

NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Presented by Women in Networking and Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. mnwin.org. 7:30-9 a.m. $34-$59. Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Developments at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

HEALTH UNDERWRITER ETHICS MEETING: Jesse Patton, former president of the Iowa Association of Health Underwriters, will speak. tinyurl.com/mahu2018. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $35-$50. Doubletree North, 2200 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center.

FOOD AND AGRIBUSINESS CONFERENCE: Presented by Faegre Baker Daniels. faegrebd.com/food-ag-conference. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. $395. The Depot Minneapolis, 225 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 1-303-607-3662.