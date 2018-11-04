TUESDAY
CHAMBER LUNCHEON: “Planning for 2018: Tax Code Update.” mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Better Business Bureau, 220 River Ridge Circle S., Burnsville. 612-370-9117.
WEDNESDAY
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Breakfast followed by three rounds of structured networking. saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $20-$40. The Sheridan Story, 2723 Patton Road, Roseville. 651-223-5000.
MINNESOTA VENTURE CONFERENCE: Presented by the Minnesota High Tech Association and the Minnesota Venture Capital Association. mnventure.org. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $245-$495. Radisson Blu Minneapolis, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls.
EXPORTING LETTERS OF CREDIT: Presented by Midwest Global Trade Association. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Polaris, 9955 59th Av. N., Plymouth. 763-458-1371.
THURSDAY
EQUITY SUMMIT: Speakers, panel discussion and networking. saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $75-$100. InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
TUESDAY, NOV. 13
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-370-9117.
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION: Jason Dailey from Brandography will speak. saintpaulchamber.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-$40. Comcast, 10 River Park Plaza, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN AWARDS: B. Kyle, president and chief executive of St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, will speak. mncrew.org. 3-6 p.m. $60. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul.
