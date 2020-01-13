Stocks

Indexes rally to more records behind tech

Technology companies led stocks to broad gains on Wall Street Monday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes to more record highs. Financial, communications services and industrial stocks also notched solid gains. Health care stocks were the only decliners. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, and the price of gold fell, signs that investors were favoring higher-risk holdings. The rally, which added to the market's gains from last week, came as investors looked ahead to the signing of an initial trade deal with China and the potential for future talks. The S&P 500 index rose 22.78 points, or 0.7%, to 3,288.13. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 95.07 points, or 1%, to 9,273.93. The S&P and Nasdaq previously set new highs last Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.28 points, or 0.3%, to 28,907.05. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.96 points, or 0.7%, to 1,669.61. Benchmark crude oil fell 96 cents to settle at $58.08 a barrel.

Digital

Microsoft ends Windows 7 security updates

If you are still using Microsoft's Windows 7, your computer might soon be at risk. Microsoft will stop providing free security updates for the system on Tuesday, meaning computers using it will be more vulnerable to malware and hacking. Users who want to protect their computers need to upgrade to Windows 10. They may also need to buy new computers because older machines might not be compatible with Windows 10. Tech companies typically phase out older systems after a number of years and focus efforts on updating current versions of software. Windows 7 came out in 2009. Windows 8, which came out in 2012, will have free support end in 2023. Windows 10 starts at $139 for a basic, "Home" version. Microsoft charges $200 for a "Pro" version meant for businesses and individuals who need its advance features. Windows 10 comes with regular free updates for security and additional features. Although Windows 10 isn't likely to be phased out anytime soon, older versions will require those updates to keep working. Microsoft is also ending support Tuesday for Windows Server 2008 or 2008 R2 operating systems.

Courts

Uber shareholder lawsuit won't be revived

Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld a judge's dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against ride-hailing company Uber and its former CEO. The court on Monday affirmed the judge's April ruling that the suit must be dismissed because the shareholder had failed to demand that Uber's board of directors take action itself before he filed his complaint. The lawsuit challenged the Uber board's approval in 2016 of former CEO Travis Kalanick's plan to pay $680 million for a startup company created by former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to develop self-driving cars. Levandowski was indicted in August by a federal grand jury in California on charges of stealing self-driving car technology from Google spinoff Waymo before joining forces with Uber. His lawyers have maintained his innocence. In the midst of a trial last year in a lawsuit filed by Waymo, Uber agreed to settle the case for $245 million.

Automotive

GM employees nabbed racing Corvettes

Two General Motors employees driving new 2020 Corvette Stingrays apparently had a need for speed. The pair were clocked going about 100 mph on a public road in Bowling Green, Ky., news outlets reported citing Kentucky State Police. The speed limit was 45 mph. Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ontario, were pulled over Wednesday night. Police said Thim reached speeds up to 120 mph, news outlets reported. A third driver was also behind the wheel of a Corvette but police said that person didn't participate in the race. GM has an assembly plant in Bowling Green. The company said in a statement that it is aware of the incident involving its "test vehicles" and is investigating. Thim and Derkatz were charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding. Both were booked in jail and then released on a $1,000 bond. They are scheduled for a court hearing in February.

News services