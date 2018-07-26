A Costco in Burnsville was evacuated Wednesday night as police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the store’s parking lot.

Police said they were negotiating with a suicidal man in a car near the store’s gas pumps and that the man told them he had a gun. The incident started around 5:30 p.m. near Burnhaven Drive and McAndrews Road.

At least five agencies responded to the crisis call, including SWAT teams from Burnsville and Eagan. A police sniper appeared to be watching from the Costco gas station roof as a police drone zooms overhead.

Burnsville police were warning on Twitter for people to stay out of the area.

As darkness fell, half a dozen residents clamored atop a nearby hill to get a better view of the scene, which spans several blocks.

Sanaa Hersi, a local educator, was returning home when she saw squad cars were blocking her street.

“Burnsville is usually really quiet,” said Hersi, who has lived there for six years. “Hopefully it ends well.”

Andrew Nystrom, a resident who saw the flashing lights while heading home from work in Savage, wondered if the police response was too much, calling it “a little excessive for a single suicidal male.”

Check back with StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.