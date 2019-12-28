An intoxicated man thrown out of a St. Paul bar on Christmas night pulled out a gun and started shooting through the door, shattering booze bottles near staff and patrons, according to charges filed Friday.

Davin L. McCray, 26, of Burnsville, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies.

McCray remains jailed pending $250,000 bail. He was arrested after crashing his car into another vehicle nearby while trying to flee St. Paul police.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Shadey’s Bar around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday found bullet holes speckling the door and recovered numerous fragments mixed with broken glass inside, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses told police that McCray was kicked out after fighting with fellow customers and began banging on the door before squeezing off several rounds.

No one inside the West Side neighborhood bar at 674 Dodd Road was hurt.

McCray fled the scene in a Dodge Charger. Officers responding to the original incident spotted the suspect vehicle nearby and tried to perform a traffic stop, said St. Paul police spokesman Mike Ernster.

The driver stopped once, then slowly took off toward South St. Paul.

Officers followed as the suspect jumped onto a side street, then returned to Concord Street, where “he picked up speed significantly,” Ernster said.

McCray’s car then struck another vehicle and crashed about 2.5 miles away, at the intersection of Concord Street and Butler Avenue, according to charges.

Two adults and two children who were in the other vehicle were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of noncritical injuries.

McCray was also hospitalized with minor injuries, and doctors had his blood drawn to be tested for drunken driving, Ernster said. He declined to cooperate with authorities for an interview.

Investigators found a revolver in the snow near the crash scene with five empty casings inside.

Court records show that McCray has previous felony convictions for motor vehicle theft, burglary, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and domestic assault.