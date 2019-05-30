Tens of thousands and USB charging cables produced by a Twin Cities-based company and sold by Target are being recalled after more than a dozen of them malfunctioned and reports surfaced of users burning their fingers.

The recall, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, covers 90,000 of the cables with the brand name “heyday” printed on them.

Minneapolis-based Target said it has received 14 reports of the three-foot-long cables smoking, sparking or catching fire, and two reports of burned fingers.

“The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it [touches] the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards,” the CPSC explained in its recall notice.

The luminous purple, green and blue cables used to charge cellphones and other items were sold nationwide from June 2018 to January for about $15. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Federal regulators are warning consumers to stop using the cables and return them to any Target for a refund.

The cables were made by Chug Inc. of Eden Prairie and produced in China.