A pair of hooded burglary suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into a Lakeville gun shop and fled with handguns, authorities said Tuesday.

This is at least the third time since late April that gun thieves have targeted Twin Cities shops. There have been no arrests in any of the cases.

The latest crime occurred at Dakota Custom Guns, 17400 Kenwood Trail, about 6:45 a.m. Friday and was captured on high-quality video surveillance. It shows the vehicle, a Ford Flex, bashing into a rear service entrance and one of the suspects pulling back the door to gain entry.

Once inside, the thieves in hoodies stole “several handguns,” a statement from Deputy Police Chief John Kornmann said.

Police pointed out that the car was driving on a spare tire on the front right. The car also has damage to the front left fender and might have more damage elsewhere on the vehicle.

One suspect appears to be about 6 feet 5 inches tall, wearing jeans that were cropped or rolled up on one leg and red shoes. The other suspect is roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a slim build.

This thief’s actions were caught on video.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911 or Lakeville police at 952-985-4800.

On April 27, a break-in attempt occurred about 2:15 a.m. at Gunstop on Excelsior Boulevard in Minnetonka between Williston and Eden Prairie roads. No entry was made.

About an hour later and roughly 13 miles to the northeast, burglars successfully broke into Bill’s Gun Shop & Range on W. Broadway in Robbinsdale just north of 40th Avenue N.

Police said someone backed a vehicle into the store to gain access. John Monson, who owns Bill’s, adding that the burglars were inside “a very short period of time” and stole a small number of guns.