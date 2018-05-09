With the May 21 home opener looming, the St. Paul Saints and their concessionaires at CHS Field are unveiling new foods to go with the new season. Meat eaters will have lots of options, and non-meat eaters will find some new things, too.

Highlights include:

Chicken on a Stick: chicken breast stuffed with wild rice and smoked cheese, dipped in wild-rice batter.

Twin Cities Dog: a thicker bun cut in two, two hot dogs with smoked pulled pork on one hot dog and chili mac on the other.

The Belly Buster: cornbread layered with mac and cheese and choice of meat topping (pulled pork, Carolina chicken or chopped smoked brisket) plus coleslaw.

Burger-lovers will find caramelized burgers, a bacon mac-and-cheese burger and a California burger with guacamole and jalapeño cheese sauce.

Hot dog lovers can check out the Pig Dog (quarter-pound dog with smoked pork coleslaw).

On the sandwich board: Santa Fe panini (turkey, spices, adobo, dijonaise, bacon slices, avocado), smoked chicken or pulled pork sandwiches and a Chicago Italian beef sandwich.

Non-meat highlights: wild-rice burger on a gluten-free bun, a spicy hummus vegetable wrap and a vegan Italian sausage with “sausage” from Herbivorous Butcher in Minneapolis.

Staff report