Local
Baby sitter ordered to have no contact with victim's family
A judge has ordered a Wisconsin baby sitter not to have contact with the family of a 2-month-old boy she is accused of killing and then pretending he was alive when she gave the baby back to his mother.
Local
Bunnies offer cuddles (for a donation) in downtown Minneapolis
Haremione, Mercedes and Teddy Graham were among several bunnies available to cuddle Thursday at an event sponsored by Bunny Besties at Meet Minneapolis on Nicollet Mall.
National
Rep. Sensenbrenner has hip replacement surgery
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's office says the longtime congressman had hip replacement surgery.
Local
Video shows Milwaukee bus driver rescuing young child
Authorities say an alert Milwaukee bus driver rescued a young child found wandering barefoot on a freeway overpass in frigid temperatures.
National
Lawsuit targets GOP laws reducing Wisconsin governor's power
A coalition of liberal-leaning groups filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to void laws passed by Wisconsin Republicans that reduced the powers of the newly elected Democratic governor and attorney general.
