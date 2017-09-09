– Paul Molitor had a feeling this might be coming. The Twins’ three consecutive wins were all tight, taut games in the late innings, and each time his bullpen had built a wall that allowed the Twins to rack up runs, and wins, at the end.

“I’m going to have to be careful,” Molitor said Friday after using his most reliable arms for a third straight night. “We’re probably going to see some different faces tomorrow.”

He was right — and the wall was breached. After allowing only two runs over nine critical innings during the winning streak, Molitor’s bullpen corps stumbled on Saturday, allowing three runs in the eighth inning and turning a tie game into a disappointing 5-2 loss in Kauffman Stadium.

The only positive to come out of the late-inning crumble was that it may not have done much damage to the Twins’ wild-card cushion. Though the Angels, who entered the day trailing Minnesota by two games, played on the west coast, Texas and Baltimore both lost on Saturday and remained 3 and 3 1/2 games behind. But the Twins slipped to three games behind the Yankees in their pursuit of home-field advantage in a prospective wild-card game.

Jose Berrios looked like the weak link for the Twins at the start of the game, allowing seven baserunners in the first three innings. But he was bailed out by his defense, which turned an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the second inning, and he got a couple of big outs himself to extricate the Twins from first- and third-inning jams, and then settled in nicely. Berrios retired eight in a row at one point, and left the game having allowed only two runs in seven innings.

The Twins’ offense mostly fizzled, though, at least in big situations. Minnesota went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, and its only two runs came on solo home runs. One was by Eduardo Escobar, his AL-leading fifth in the month of September, and the other by Byron Buxton, who battled through a brilliant 10-pitch at-bat to clobber a 3-2 sinker into the Royals’ bullpen, his first home run since his three-homer day in Toronto two weeks ago.

A pair of Eddie Rosario unsuccessful steal attempts, and an inning-ending double play ball by Brian Dozier kept the Twins from extending their lead, though, and that became costly in the eighth, once Berrios departed and Molitor turned to a revolving door relief corps.

Ryan Pressly was first, allowing a leadoff single to Lorenzo Cain and then walking Melky Cabrera. Molitor summoned Buddy Boshers, who gave up a tie-breaking single to Eric Hosmer. Tyler Duffey was next, and Salvador Perez punished his first pitch, a curve, into the left field corner for an RBI double. After an intentional walk to Mike Moustakas, next came Taylor Rogers, who got Brandon Moss to line out to right, with all runners holding. Finally, Alan Busenitz entered, and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Alcides Escobar, capping Kansas City’s three-run inning, their biggest outburst of the series against otherwise solid Twins pitching.