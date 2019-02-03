Naomi Rogge, a sophomore forward from Eden Prairie, scored at 3 minutes, 39 seconds of overtime to give Minnesota Duluth a 3-2 victory over the Gophers on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in the opener of their WCHA series before an announced crowd of 3,008.

Rogge’s 10th goal of the season gave the Bulldogs their first victory over No. 2 Minnesota (24-6-3-1. 14-4-1 WCHA) in four meetings this season. UMD is now 1-2-1.

Both teams scored one goal in the first and second periods. Sarah Potomak gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 13:55 of the first; Kylie Hanley of the Bulldogs tied it four minutes later.

UMD (12-11-2, 8-7-2-2) opened the scoring in the second period when Gabbie Hughes got an unassised goal at 1:31. Grace Zumwinkle got her team-high 22nd goal for the Gophers at 8:27 to make it 2-all.

Maddie Rooney had 42 saves for UMD, Alex Gulstene 21 for the Gophers.