A pack of squad cars with lights flashing made its way along Interstate 94 in Wright County last Friday morning — in pursuit of another squad car.

Law enforcement from three agencies were trying to stop a woman from Buffalo, Minn., in a stolen cruiser belonging to a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Crystal Capko, 36, was arrested at the scene and charged this week with felony burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault on a peace and damage to property, according to charges filed in Wright County. She also faces charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and obstruction of the legal process.

According to the sheriff’s office, events unfolded around 7 a.m. when a homeowner in the 2700 block of NE. 90th Street in Monticello Township called authorities about a half-naked woman who came to his door and asked to use the phone. The caller said the woman “appeared to be in physical and mental distress.”

The woman, identified as Capko, then ran to and entered a neighboring home. A Wright County deputy arrived at the residence and saw Capko standing outside. She went back inside the home and armed herself with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office. As the deputy entered and attempted to de-escalate the situation, Capko jumped through a window and ran to the deputy’s squad and took off.

Capko drove west on I-94, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of 90 miles per hour. The pursuit was captured on MnDOT traffic cameras.

She drove 30 miles with law enforcement from Wright and Stearns counties and the State Patrol in pursuit before she hit stop sticks that popped the tires of the stolen squad near County Road 75 in St. Augusta, Minn.

Capko dashed across the freeway and unsuccessfully attempted to enter vehicles that had stopped on the side of the road. She bit a State Trooper who made the arrest, the charges said.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.