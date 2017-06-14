Buffalo Wild Wings’ casual restaurant concept is going fast casual.

Two new format restaurants called B-Dubs Express will open in Edina and Hopkins later this summer.

The new format is inspired by the trend toward takeout and in-home dining. The B-Dubs locations will be about 2,500 square feet with seating for 35 to 50 people.

“With B-Dubs Express, we are excited to deliver on guest feedback and passionately serve up high quality wings to satisfy cravings even faster,” Todd Kronebusch, vice president of market development for Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a statement.

The abbreviated menu features chicken tenders, chicken sandwich, burger, salads, buffalo mac and cheese as well as beer and wine. Delivery will be available through DoorDash.

The Edina restaurant will be located at 7529 France Av. S. The Hopkins store is at 525 Blake Rd. N. Both are former Pizza Rev locations that the company closed earlier this year. The company purchased the franchise rights from the California-based pizza chain in 2014 and had once planned to open 25 locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, based in Golden Valley, was one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. from 2003 to 2013 and has about 1,250 locations. Its growth leveled off in recent years and shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on June 2 voted in directors led by an activist investor. The chief executive who presided over the company’s growth, Sally Smith, announced at the meeting that she will soon retire.