



Former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier will be hired as the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, according to several reports.

Frazier and new Bills head coach Sean McDermott were assistant coaches for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2002. Buffalo fired Rex Ryan before the final week of the season.

Frazier leaves behind his role as Baltimore’s secondary coach where he was credited for helping improve the Ravens’ defensive backfield. They ranked ninth in pass defense and had a league-best 18 interceptions.

Frazier’s background is in defense. He broke into the NFL as a defensive backs coach for the Eagles and in 2007 was hired as the Vikings defensive coordinator. He was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator in 2008 and in 2010 became the interim head coach after Brad Childress was fired. Frazier was hired as the permanent head coach in 2011 and led the Vikings for three seasons.

The Vikings finished 10-6 and earned a playoff berth in Frazier’s second full season, but lost to Green Bay in the wild-card round. He was fired after the team finished 5-10-1 in 2013. His overall head coaching record is 21-32-1.

Frazier was hired as Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator just days after being fired by the Vikings and held that job for two seasons.

The former Chicago Bears defensive back and Super Bowl champion has 29 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college ranks.