Harry Peter "Bud" Grant Jr., a native of Superior, Wis., was a three-sport star (football, basketball and baseball) at the University of Minnesota before playing for the Minneapolis Lakers of the National Basketball Association, the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Grant started his coaching career with Winnipeg, coaching the Blue Bombers for 10 seasons. Grant led the Blue Bombers to four Grey Cup titles in that time.

In 1967, Grant became the Minnesota Vikings' second coach. Over 18 seasons (1967-83, 1985) he coached the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances among 12 postseason berths.

He was the first coach in the history of professional football to guide teams to the Grey Cup and the Super Bowl.

Grant is the third among professional football coaches (behind Don Shula and George Halas) with a combined 290 wins in the NFL and CFL. Grant was elected to the Canadian football Hall of Fame in 1983 and to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

After retiring as the Vikings coach, he remained a consultant for the Minnesota Vikings.

