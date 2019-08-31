– There will be at least one fresh among the September call-ups — a flame-throwing fresh face.

Brusdar Graterol, the Twins top pitching prospect and one of the better prospects in all of baseball, will to join the team at the completion of Class AAA Rochester’s regular season on Tuesday, a major league baseball source confirmed Saturday morning.

Graterol, who turned 21 on Monday, has made three appearances for the Red Wings since being promoted from Class AA Pensacola, giving up three runs over 5⅓ innings. A three-run homer on Tuesday accounted for all of the runs scored. He struck out two on Friday during a scoreless outing.

Graterol is a starting pitching prospect who is working his way back from a shoulder impingement that kept him away from game action for nearly ten weeks. Before that, he was 5-0 with an 1.89 ERA for Pensacola.

After getting healthy, Graterol made two appearances for the Gulf Coast League rookie team in Fort Myers, Fla., and three for Pensacola before joining the Red Wings. Being at Rochester allowed him to get used to the same baseball that is being used in the majors.

Graterol can hit triple digits with his fastball. And during his last outing at Pensacola on Aug. 17, the stadium scoreboard had one of his fastballs at 103.8 miles per hour. He also throws a good slider and is working on changing speeds.

The Twins feel Graterol can help the Twins out of the bullpen the rest of the season, then he’ll likely build back to be a starter in 2020. Baseball America has Graterol ranked third behind Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff on their top ten list of Twins prospects. MLB.com has him ranked as the 55th best prospect overall.

Graterol has averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career and has allowed just eight home runs in 213 innings. He was signed for $150,000 out of Venezuela in 2015.

The Twins are expected to call up several pitchers in September, when rosters can expand to 40 players. Most of them likely will be pitchers who have appeared with the Twins this season, like Zack Littell, Ryne Harper, Devin Smeltzer and others. There will be two waves of call-ups. One on Sunday, the first day rosters can expand. The other will be after Rochester’s season ends on Tuesday.

Willians Astudillo is expected to be one of the position players called up, with outfielders Lamonte Wade and Ian Miller also possibilities.

Who’s Ian Miller, you ask? Miller was purchased from Seattle on Aug. 10 and assigned to Rochester. He’s batting .264 on the season, but has 35 steals and could be a pinch-running option during the final weeks of the regular season.

In mid-August, Twins General Manager Thad Levine watched Graterol pitch at Class AA Pensacola and came away impressed.

“In my entire career, I’ve never seen a pitcher other than [Yankees All-Star closer] Aroldis Chapman sit above 100 mph for an entire inning,” Levine said. “I think he threw one fastball that was timed at 99, and it was almost disappointing.”