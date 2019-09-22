GRATEROL BREAKDOWN
Brusdar Graterol has had a few blemishes since joining the Twins on Sept. 1, but the 21-year-old has also had some impressive outings that reveal why the team is so high on him:
G W-L IP H ER K K/9 WHIP ERA
Minors 18 7-0 61 37 13 61 9.0 0.984 1.92
Majors 7 1-0 7⅓ 4 4 6 7.4 1.364 4.91
