– Brusdar Graterol was in the Comerica Park visitors clubhouse Sunday. So it was time to get to the bottom of things.

Did you really throw a fastball 103.8 miles per hour?

"Wow," he said. "That was a surprise for me, too. When I threw it and I saw the board, it was like, 'Oh my God, really?' So I'm happy and ready."

The righthander is the Twins' top pitching prospect, and the team brought him up with a chance to win over the hearts of the coaching staff while proving he is ready to help out in what is expected to be the Twins' first division series since 2010. He got his first taste of major league competition Sunday, when he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in an 8-3 victory over the Tigers, giving up two singles and striking out the first batter he faced.

Graterol gave up three runs over 5⅓ innings spanning four appearances at Class AAA Rochester, with all three of those runs coming on a home run. His other eight outings since being activated from the injured list because of a shoulder impingement have been scoreless. That includes two outings for the Twins' Gulf Coast League rookie team, followed by three at Class AA Pensacola.

It was there where Graterol, during an appearance on Aug. 17, hit 103.8 mph on the radar gun.

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol throws his first MLB pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Graterol, who turned 21 last week, already has been followed closely by Twins fans, for he represents the power arm the organization has struggled to develop. He also throws a slider, curve and changeup, with the slider his second-best pitch.

Normally a starter, he is working out of the bullpen because he is coming back from an injury that cost him more than two months. The Twins could use a power arm in the bullpen and will spend the month evaluating him.

"Obviously, he's an exciting young arm," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Baldelli said he hoped to use Graterol in a lower-leverage situation, and he found one Sunday, when Graterol pitched with a five-run lead against the majors' worst team. He got a double-play grounder to end the game after Detroit put runners on first and third with one out.

Graterol's first pitch hit 99.6 mph, and he averaged 98.5 mph on his 14 pitches. But more critically to him, 10 of the 14 pitches were strikes.

"I'm not looking for the miles per hour. I'm looking for strikes, to throw strikes," he said after the game. "That's what's important — to throw strikes."

Graterol was called up Sunday, the first day major league rosters can expand to 40 players, but also after the deadline to be on the playoff roster. But MLB allows for a player to be added to the postseason roster if he is replacing an injured player. So Graterol could be postseason-bound with a strong September.

In addition to Graterol, the Twins called up outfielder Ian Miller and righthanders Zack Littell and Kohl Stewart and lefthanders Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, while catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. were activated off the injured list.

Gibson to injured list

Righthander Kyle Gibson, who battled E. coli during the offseason following a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, was placed on the injured list because of ulcerative colitis, which causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract.

Gibson is down about 10 pounds and has had trouble sleeping because of the condition. In May, he visited the Cleveland Clinic for help. He has been in consultation with specialists there since, but the anti-inflammatory medication he has been taking hasn't worked.

He said he has felt weak during his past three starts and realized he needed to try something different. He is taking stronger medication and will use the time off to try to get better rest.

"My guess is that there is a connection [to E. coli]," Gibson said, "so the hope is to take this anti-inflammatory and get the inflammation under control so I can kind of get back to normal and do a scope at the end of year and make sure there is nothing else going on."

Putting Gibson on the injured list enabled the Twins to recall Thorpe before his 10-day period in the minors was complete. Thorpe had been sent down to Rochester last Monday.

Buxton activated

The Twins also surprisingly activated outfielder Byron Buxton from the IL — surprising because his sore left shoulder has not improved enough for him to swing a bat yet. But the Twins feel Buxton can help in the field and on the basepaths while the healing process continues. He took over in center field for the ninth inning Sunday.

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol reacts after the team’s 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"Buck wants to be an active part of what's going on right now," Baldelli said of Buxton, who has been out since Aug. 1. "We talk about his skill set and the things he can do. He does things that nobody else can do. So we're going to have the ability to use him defensively, we're going to have the ability to put him in the game and have him do some pinch running in some vital spots for us."