Bruce Springsteen is set for some more “glory days” this fall, as he’s heading to Broadway for eight weeks of shows at The Walter Kerr Theater in New York City.

Used to selling out stadiums with 50,000 fans in the stands, “Springsteen on Broadway” will play five nights a week starting in October. The theater holds slightly less than 1,000, and gives the “Dancing in the Dark” singer an opportunity to make the performances as “personal and intimate as possible.”

“I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” Springsteen said in a statement. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theater is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

And if you didn’t get a chance to read his 2016 autobiography, “Born to Run,” don’t worry, because the New Jersey native has got you covered. He’s going to be reading passages from the book, as well as other spoken word pieces, as part of his Broadway shows.

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” said Springsteen. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work.”

Fans with a “hungry heart” to see their idol on Broadway can start registering for tickets via Ticketmaster through August 27. It’ll cost a pretty penny, though, with tickets going from $75 to $850.