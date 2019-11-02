The McKee brothers of St. Michael-Albertville, freshman Pat and senior Mitch, led the Gophers wrestling team to a 28-9 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion in its first dual meet of the season.

Pat McKee got a pin in the first minute of his 125-pound match to put Minnesota, rated No. 7 in the NWCA's preseason poll, ahead 6-0.

Mitch McKee won 14-3 for a major decision at 141.

The Gophers also got back-to-back bonus-point wins from Devin Skatzka, who had an 18-0 technical fall at 174, and Owen Webster, who had a 16-3 major decision at 184.

Other winning wrestlers for Minnesota were Brayton Lee at 149, Carson Brolsma at 157 in overtime and Bailee O'Reilly at 165.

The Roadrunners, coached by Manny Rivera, a 2008 All-America wrestler for the Gophers, got their three wins at 133, 197 and heavyweight.

Diggins to ski in loppet

Olympian Jessie Diggins of Afton is among several professional cross-country skiers who will race Saturday in the Fastenal Parallel 45 Rollerski Loppet in downtown Minneapolis.

In the criterium-style event, competitors will race laps around a city block bordered by Park Avenue, 3rd Street, Portland Avenue and 4th Street.

The elite men's race will begin at 12:40 p.m., and the elite women will race at 1:10 p.m.

Among other local athletes competing for total purses of $3,500 will be Kyle Bratrud of Eden Prairie, Caitlin Gregg of Minneapolis and Matt Liebsch of Osseo.

SCSU ranked No. 2

St. Cloud State's wrestling team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason NWCA Division II rankings behind Pitt-Johnstown. The Huskies are the two-time defending national champions.

Minnesota State Mankato was No. 7.

Huskies junior Jake Barzowski was ranked first at 157 pounds. He was 25-3 and placed third in the national meet last season.

U goes 5-4 in tennis

The Gophers women's tennis team won five of nine matches on the first day of the Florida Gulf Coast Invitational in Bonita Springs competing against the host team.

River Hart and Juliet Zhang won 7-6 (7-5) in doubles, and each won her singles match, too.