Two brothers could spend decades in prison after a Hennepin County jury found them guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder on Friday.

Cornelius Green, 24, and Devon Green, 25, were each convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday for stabbing two men in downtown Minneapolis on Jan. 9, 2016.

The trial lasted six days and the jury deliberated for one day before the verdicts were handed down. The Hennepin County attorney’s office is seeking more than 25 years in prison for Cornelius Green, and 29 years for Devon Green. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

According to charges, Minneapolis police were flagged down at 2:30 a.m. by one victim bleeding from his face and head near 3rd Street and 1st Avenue N. As officers rendered aid, they learned a second victim from the same attack was lying on the sidewalk on 2nd Avenue North.

The victim who flagged down the officers suffered four stab wounds to his face and head, including one that penetrated the base of his skull. He told police that he was held by two men as he was being stabbed by a third. It was later discovered that the second victim was stabbed in the neck, severing his jugular vein and cutting his carotid artery approximately 40 percent.

Witnesses told police that they saw five men beating on two others, and then watched as they jumped into a dark colored Cadillac. Witnesses provided police with the vehicle’s license plate number, the two of them stood by a bloody knife they observed one of the suspects throw from the Cadillac.

Police learned that the black Cadillac was near Hennepin County Medical Center and officers identified and arrested the four men inside. They then learned that the Green brothers had been dropped off at the medical center’s emergency room. Devon Green was being treated for a cut on his hand, which he claimed was falling on the ice.

Two others in connection with the incident, Nicholas Durham-Smith and Davon Matten, also await trial.