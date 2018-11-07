Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted by her father last May.

The father, identified as Trimell Chamberlain, was legally determined to be unfit to care for children. Police say he has refused to return his daughter to relatives or say where the child is located. Detectives issued a search warrant for a Brooklyn Park address affiliated with Chamberlain on Monday, where a SWAT team arrested him. Chamberlain was uncooperative and refused to disclose the child’s location, police said.

The toddler is identified as Try’Reshia Chamberlain. She is described as black with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 2 to 2.5 feet tall and weighing 20 to 30 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts should contact Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.