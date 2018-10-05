CPR on a squirrel? By a young man? Captured on body cam video?
Indeed, a video from the Brooklyn Park police department, which they titled “A story about a squirrel,” in a Facebook post Thursday has gone viral, viewed more than 100,000 times.
Brooklyn Park police officers were on a routine patrol when they saw a vehicle with the driver’s door swung wide open in the middle of the road.
“A young man was bent down near the curb,” the video begins, “so they stopped to make sure everything was OK. This is what happened next …”
We don’t want to spoil the ending, but suffice it to say, no arrests were made.
STAR TRIBUNE STAFF
