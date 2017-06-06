Two homes in Brooklyn Park suffered minor damage Monday when a fire training exercise went awry.

Firefighters were conducting a training exercise at a home that was slated to be demolished when the wind changed directions and blew heat across the street. The intense heat melted a portion of the siding of two homes, said Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Ken Prillaman.

“It was an anomaly in the weather,” he said. “I’ve never seen homes across the street suffer damage. It was a very unusual circumstance.”

Crews were training near the intersection of 107th and Winnetka avenues N. around 2:30 p.m. when winds sent heat across the street and to neighbors’ homes.

Prillaman said there was no structural damage to the affected homes and that the city’s insurance should cover the costs to repair the damage.

No one was hurt.