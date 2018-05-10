Fox announced Thursday that it has canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after five seasons, and the news devastated fans.

Within minutes, #Brooklyn99 was the top trending topic on Twitter, propelled by fans — including Lin-Manuel Miranda — who angrily mourned the fallen show and demanded Fox reconsider. Including one who said life isn’t even worth living anymore.

The comedy stars Andy Samberg as an NYPD detective in the 99th precinct, along with fan favorites Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti and Andre Braugher. Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star.

The show’s co-creator, Dan Goor, thanks fans for their support.

Beatriz also remembered the show with a tribute to the fans.

Joe Lo Truglio retweeted a fan tweet with the #RenewB99 hashtag, and Fumero retweeted a fan tweet saying “not cool.”

It turns out that Lin-Manuel Miranda is a superfan and is ready to fight for the show. He said it’s one of, like, four shows he even watches and added the hashtag #RenewB99 to his tweets.