A Delta Air Lines flight from the Twin Cities on its way to Seattle made an emergency landing back to its starting point late Tuesday morning because of a broken window, officials said.
Flight 589 departed the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about 11:25 a.m. only to turn around over Medina and return about 11:40 a.m., said MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan.
Emergency vehicles met the Boeing 737 on the tarmac, Hogan said. No injuries were reported.
Air traffic audio revealed that the window was located on the co-pilot’s side of the cockpit.
