Just hours before the Wild was set to resume its postseason bid, coach Bruce Boudreau mused about the importance the power play will have in the team’s final 10 games.

“We’re going to have to get production from it,” Boudreau said after the team’s victory over the Rangers on Saturday in which the Wild converted once with the man advantage. “If we can win the special-teams battle every night, then all of a sudden you can be equal 5-on-5 and you’re going to win the game.”

Boudreau’s prophecy was certainly accurate Sunday, as the Wild scored a pair of power play goals to rally to secure a much-needed point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders at Xcel Energy Center to move one point back of the Arizona Coyotes for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Center Brock Nelson of Warroad wired a shot blocker-side 1 minute, 4 seconds into the extra period, nixing a valiant comeback attempt by the Wild.

Before then, defenseman Jared Spurgeon tied it at 2-2 when his shot sailed in on the power play at 7:15 of the third period — a continuation of a strong second by the Wild after a frustrating first.

Despite getting three looks with the man advantage, the Wild registered just four shots in the initial 20 minutes. Eleven attempts were blocked.

n.y. islanders 3, WILD 2 (OT) Tue.: 7 p.m. vs. Colorado (FSN Plus)

– a five-hole finish by winger Jordan Eberle.

But playing such stingy defense seemed to start to wear on the Islanders in the second, opening the door for the Wild to gain more offensive-zone time.

Early in the period, it looked like the team evened it on a backhand by winger Ryan Donato.

But the goal was wiped off the scoreboard after the Islanders challenged for goaltender interference since video review determined Donato pushed goalie Thomas Greiss’ pad.

That didn’t deter the Wild, though.

On its fifth power play, the team officially tied it on a between-the-legs shot by winger Zach Parise for his team-leading 25th goal that snapped a 10-game drought.

New York captain Anders Lee reinstated the Islanders’ lead at 16:12 on a power-play deflection that hit off goalie Alex Stalock’s shoulder before tumbling into the net.

It was one of just three shots in the period by the Islanders, as the Wild was in control for most of the period while racking up an impressive 16 shots.