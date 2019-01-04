Britney Spears is taking an “indefinite work hiatus” to focus on her father’s recovery from a recent life-threatening illness, her publicist said Friday.

She also suspended her “Domination” show in Las Vegas.

Jamie Spears’ colon spontaneously ruptured two months ago, sending him to immediate surgery and putting him in the hospital for 28 days, according to a statement.

He is expected to make a full recovery, though the 37-year-old entertainer will “devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father.”

Spears confirmed the news on Twitter, calling it “so tough.”

“I will not be performing my new show Domination,” she wrote. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

Spears said that while her family is grateful her father made it out alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Jamie Spears has been the Grammy winner’s adult guardian since 2008, after she was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation. She infamously took an umbrella to a paparazzi’s SUV in 2007, yelling profanities. Spears had also shaved her head and was undergoing a custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Her dad was reportedly looking to end the court-approved order in March 2018.

“Jamie is actively consulting with Britney’s medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion.”

Refunds for the “Domination” show will available.