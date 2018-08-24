The Lynx are out of the playoffs, but we'll keep you up to date on the big news (and some not-so-big news) during the WNBA postseason.

In this case, it's Phoenix center Britney Griner going into the stands chasing a loose ball during Thursday night's game at Connecticut -- and kissing a fan before returning to play. Stick around for the dialogue between ESPN's Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo at the end of the video.

Reports from Thursday's elimination games and a story about the disconnect between falling WNBA attendance and an increase in interest in the league based on other factors is on our Lynx page.

