George Morrison

On the centennial of Ojibwe modernist artist George Morrison's death, Bockley Gallery hosts an exhibition of select paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture spanning five decades of his work. Known for his wood collages and abstract paintings, Morrison was most influenced by cubism, abstract expressionism and surrealism, oftentimes employing mosaics. Raised in the rural fishing town of Chippewa City, Minn., Morrison was a member of the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe. He was trained at the Minneapolis School of Art (now Minneapolis College of Art and Design) and later at the Art Students League in New York. He also ran in New York art circles with the likes of de Kooning and Pollock. (12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Ends Oct. 19. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W 21st St., Mpls. Free. 612-337-4669 or bockleygallery.com)

Alicia Eler