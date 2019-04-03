The Twin Cities has been named one of the worst urban areas in the country for migrating birds, a result of its bright nighttime lights and location in a flyway with a huge volume of birds pouring through.

Chicago, Houston and Dallas topped the list.

The ranking is part of a new study by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in New York. Of 125 cities in the study, the Minneapolis metro area ranked high, partly because it sits at the top of the Mississippi Flyway — a primary corridor for an estimated 60 percent of North American migrating bird species.

The Twin Cities ranked No. 6 in the spring and No 7 in the fall. Boston, by contrast, is not near the flyway and ranked 36 and 24.

Although researchers have written extensively about light pollution and disoriented birds crashing into buildings, the Cornell research breaks new ground, the authors say, by taking light radiance data from satellites and overlaying it with bird counts from weather surveillance radar. The use of data on migrating birds from more than 140 weather stations is the new element, said Kyle Horton, a Cornell researcher and lead author of the study, which will be published in the May issue of “Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.”

“It’s probably one of the only tools for detecting the broad passage of birds,” Horton said. “These are some of the first U.S.-wide depictions of migration that we’ve had access to.”

Climate change and cats still pose greater threats to rapidly declining bird populations, Horton said, but light pollution poses a notable threat.

Most birds migrate, and most favor nighttime for a number of reasons. They tend to be safer from predators in the dark, for example, and weather tends to be cooler and calmer.

As a result, birds often use the stars and polarized light from the setting sun to set their compasses and navigate. But night flight leaves them vulnerable to light “pollution” from streetlights, office buildings, homes, car dealerships, stadiums and other buildings.

Intense glow at night attract birds, who sometimes fixate on lights, much like moths on a porch light, Horton said. Some birds become entranced, circling and circling — sometimes all night. In extreme cases, the birds grow exhausted and collide with buildings. The risk of mortality for young birds probably increases in the fall because they aren’t experienced fliers.

Scientists estimate that about 600 million birds die each year in the U.S. from striking buildings, communications towers and other structures, although not always because of artificial light.

In other cases, the researchers said, birds survive and escape the disorienting light but burn a lot of energy that they need to reach their remote destinations, potentially reducing their ability to breed. Scientists haven’t figured out how to measure the impact of this diffuse energy expenditure, Horton said.

Which birds are most affected by light pollution isn’t clear. Warblers seem particularly attracted to lights, Horton said, but researchers don’t know why.

Common city dwellers like pigeons and crows aren’t the issue, according to Ashley Peters, a spokeswoman for Audubon Minnesota. Peters said it’s other birds such as songbirds, hummingbirds, Indigo Buntings, woodpeckers and owls. Peters pointed to a YouTube video showing birds trapped in light columns beamed into the sky as part of a 9/11 tribute in New York City. “It’s probably the most dramatic filmed version that I’ve seen,” she said.

Horton said he hopes the findings will help conservation groups target their work on cities where it’s most needed.

Like the Twin Cities.

Audubon Minnesota has worked for years on bird collisions. About 70 buildings around the region now participate in its voluntary Lights Out campaign, including some in Rochester and many state government buildings in St. Paul. Participants agree to turn down or switch off lights between midnight and dawn, for six weeks two times a year, during peak spring and fall migration seasons.

Peters said Audubon Minnesota knows Minneapolis is a problem area because of the Mississippi. The river flyway guides many birds and “provides a consistent stretch for habitat and areas they can fish and find protection,” she said.

Kevin Lewis, executive director of the Building Owners & Managers Association of Greater Minneapolis, said most of his downtown members participate.

But compliance isn’t always simple. Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association, said dealers keep the lights on at night to thwart thieves. He said he doubts they’ll change the practice.

“We’ve got a well-documented problem with after-dark, nighttime thefts at auto dealers,” Lambert said. “They’re after the rims and tires.”

Peters said Audubon Minnesota is working to add the new US Bank Stadium to the Lights Out list. The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority have committed to joining the project, she said, but the parties are “still discussing the logistics of that.”

Audubon is also wrapping up its own survey of bird collisions in downtown Minneapolis, including at the new stadium, to be released later this year.

Peters agreed with Horton that light pollution is just one of several threats to birds. But it’s one that’s relatively easy to address, she said.

“It’s something that people can understand. It’s something within most building managers’ control.”