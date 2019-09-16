A parade — traveling exactly one block in downtown St. Paul, ending at Broadway and Fifth streets in front of CHS Field — will be held Monday in honor of the American Association champion St. Paul Saints.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Broadway and Fourth streets and last approximately one minute. Saints players, along with manager George Tsamis, will carry the American Association championship trophy.

U soccer loses

The Gophers recorded a season-high 16 shots — recording five of their seven shots on goal in the first half — but lost 1-0 at home to South Dakota State on Leah Manuleleluah's goal in the 64th minute.

The Gophers had 59% possession time, six corner kicks and seven free kicks, but weren't able to finish off attacks. Katie Duong led the charge with four shots, followed by forward Patricia Ward and defender Nikki Albrecht with three shots each. Goalie Maddie Nielsen made three saves.

Gophers golfers ninth

The Gophers men's golf team finished in a tie for ninth place at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. Minnesota's final-round 283 gave it a total of 9-under-par 831, tied with Illinois. Arizona State shot a final-round 296 to win at 802, 38 under par and seven shots better than Arizona.

Thomas Longbella was the Gophers' top individual finisher, tying for 15th place at 6-under 204 after a closing 2-over-par 72.

Running Aces finale

Bunkerhill Phil and Susie's Sister were among the winners Saturday at Running Aces' Night of Champions, the finale of the live harness racing season at the Columbus track.

Bunkerhill Phil, owned and trained by Gene Miller, won the $50,000 2-year-old colts and geldings pace. It was his 10th victory of the season, the most of any horse at the track. Susie's Sister captured the $50,000 2-year-old fillies trot, her ninth victory in 13 starts.

Dean Magee (87 victories) won his third driving title, and Kathleen Plested (40 victories) earned her third consecutive training championship.

news services