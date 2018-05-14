The longest-tenured player on the Vikings roster isn’t ready to retire yet.

Defensive lineman Brian Robison announced on social media Monday that he is returning for what will be a 12th season with the team.

Robison posted a photo at the Vikings’ new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan on Instagram and said, “[T]hat can only mean one thing........ I’m BACK!!” He added that he was excited to be in a Vikings uniform again and thanked fans for their support.

Robison was a fourth-round pick out of Texas in the 2007 NFL draft, and he has played in all but three Vikings games over the past 11 seasons, including starting all but one game from 2011 to 2016. His 60 sacks are tied with Kevin Williams for fifth in franchise history.

Robison, who turned 35 on April 27, is the second-oldest player on the Vikings roster, behind 39-year-old cornerback Terence Newman. With the Vikings, he has fellow defensive end Everson Griffen beat by three years for longest tenure.

He is under contract for 2019, with a base salary of $3.2 million, but discussed retiring on KFAN radio following the Vikings’ NFC Championship Game loss to Philadelphia in January.

“I think that’s a decision I’m going to have to make here over the next few weeks,” he told KFAN. “I think I need to sit down with my wife and talk about it and maybe sit down with [General Manager Rick Spielman] and just think it out. You don’t want to make any spur-of-the-moment decisions just because your emotions are all over the place. You want your mind to calm down and think things through. It is a very important decision.”

