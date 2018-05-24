This is the play that made you wonder if Wednesday wasn't going to be filled with good fortune for the Twins. Brian Dozier led off in the bottom of the first with a long fly ball to center field ... that got stuck in the padding inches from clearing the wall.

He went on to score, but it was the only run in the Twins' 4-1 loss to Detroit, which kept them from sweeping the three-game series and ended another homestand with a losing record.

It wasn't the only time Dozier has hit a ball that got stuck in a wall. Just before the start of the 2016 season, the Twins played a preseason game in Washington, D.C., against the Nationals. Here's what happened.

Two near home runs turned into two ground-rule doubles.

Lest you think Dozier always gets less than he deserves, however, remember what happened when Dozier led off a game against the Tigers last September. It's your classic "Little League home run."