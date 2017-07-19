Minnesota United will again be without its pair of new internationals as it prepares to take on the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday at TCF Bank Stadium. Both Scottish winger Sam Nicholson and New Zealand defender Michael Boxall are still waiting for all their paperwork to go through in order to play. But here is the rest of the Loons' lineup:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Jerome Thiesson, Brent Kallman, Joe Greenspan, Justin Davis

Ibson, Sam Cronin

Kevin Molino, Bashkim Kadrii, Miguel Ibarra

Christian Ramirez

Bench: Patrick McLain, Ish Jome, Collin Martin, Collen Warner, Brandon Allen

United is again left with a short bench because of an abundance of injuries and national team call-ups. But center-back Brent Kallman makes a return to the lineup after enduring an MCL sprain June 24 against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Injured players forward Abu Danladi, midfielder Rasmus Schuller and defender Thomas de Villardi trained a bit on the pitch ahead of the match.

Here is how Houston will line up: