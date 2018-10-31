The recruiting process is almost over for Breck senior forward David Roddy, who said Wednesday he will announce his college choice soon between Minnesota, Northwestern and Colorado State.

Roddy told the Star Tribune he plans to make his decision next week at his high school.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound three-star prospect just saw his football career come to a close with an upset loss to Cannon Falls in the section playoffs Saturday. Roddy was considering scholarship offers to play quarterback, but but he's picking basketball over football at the next level.

"Thank you to all my football coaches and mentors who have invested their time into me as a quarterback and a football player," he said Wednesday. "That being said I have decided that I will be playing basketball at the next level."

Roddy and five-star Rochester John Marshall senior Matthew Hurt both attended the U’s Maroon and Gold scrimmage on Sunday at Williams Arena. He was impressed with Gophers coach Richard Pitino’s style and team. His former Howard Pulley AAU teammates Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa made their freshmen debut in front of fans.

“It was good seeing them play,” Roddy said, “(With) high pace and a sense of freedom, which I liked.”

In mid-September, Roddy’s official visit with the Gophers went well. He toured the new Athletes Village facility, watched practice and hung out with players at the Miami (Ohio) football game.

“It was a lot of fun,” Roddy said. “(Oturu, Omersa and Kalscheur are) really close just from the AAU circuit. It’s just really cool to see those guys grow up and be in the place they’re in now, representing Minnesota in the most positive way they can. I’m excited for them and what they’ll do this season. It was a really fun spending time with them and getting to know their everyday life and what it is to be a Gopher.”

The Gophers lost four-star Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) forward Tray Jackson when he switched his commitment to Missouri earlier this month. So Roddy would be the first members of Richard Pitino’s 2019 recruiting class, which has four open spots.

Like Jackson, Roddy’s a versatile player who could play both forward positions. He might not have the ideal height for a post in the Big Ten, but there’s no questioning he will be physically ready.

Pitino and the Gophers’ coaching staff compared his size to current All-Big Ten power forward Jordan Murphy, who is 6-7 and 250 pounds. A glimpse of how productive Roddy was against top-level competition was his averaging 15 points and seven rebounds for Howard Pulley in Nike EBYL league play this year.

“The main thing was my versatility and my passing skills,” Roddy said about why Minnesota offered him a scholarship this summer. “It would really help in their offense. I’m a pretty unique player and very blessed. I can play multiple positions and hold my own. Being a facilitator and helping the team and doing all the things these days basketball players don’t like to do. Dive on the floor for loose balls, just the dirty work. I would play an important role on any team I would go to.”